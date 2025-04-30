WATCH: 100 days we’ll never get back

What a long, strange 100 days it’s been. To make sense of what’s happened since the dawn of the Trump regime, all those days-that-seem-like-years ago, we just talked with 1,400 Ink readers and Julian Zelizer, a professor of history at Princeton University and a great expert on the political history of the United States.

Share

Americans have been obsessed with the notion of a president’s first 100 days since F.D.R. moved to stop the Great Depression with a series of fast, unyielding changes that set the model for what presidential power was capable of. Zelizer told us about how the slow erosion of our institutions over the last century has resulted in Trump’s rise, why the United States has remained so vulnerable to demagoguery, how illiberalism is as American as apple pie, and how the power of the people — the only thing that ever works against authoritarianism — can dig us out of this.

Want to know more? Prof. Zelizer now has a newsletter, The Long View, which you can find here on Substack.

Share this far and wide. Let’s keep going. Let’s keep growing. Thank you, one and all.

Share

Leave a comment

As always, “The Ink Live!” is open to all who join. Later, we will post the full videos for our supporting subscribers to rewatch and share.

Above, a short preview is open to all. If you want to watch the whole thing, subscribe. That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve.

Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Join The Ink Book Club

We’re launching a book club about democracy for readers of The Ink. Join us as we read our first book together: Abundance, by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, and sign up for a chance to win a copy. Details at the link below.

A programming note: More Live conversations this week!

This Friday, May 2, at 12:15 Eastern, we’ll be talking to Leigh Haber about The Ink Book Club and all that we’ve got planned for readers. Then immediately afterward, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. You won’t want to miss it!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

The Ink's Merch Shop