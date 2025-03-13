Rebecca Solnit on the "stupid coup"

Well, that was the chat I’ve been needing.

I just had an hourlong conversation with the brilliant thinker, writer, philosopher, and activist Rebecca Solnit, and it gave me the clarity and hope she has given so many.

We discussed:

how Trump and Musk are actually not that good at authoritarianism (leading to her brilliant phrase “the stupid coup”), and how this chaotic coup is a golden opportunity for their opposition, if people are savvy enough to seize it;

her assessment of the resistance two months in;

the historic opportunity she sees to recruit Americans of every persuasion into a broad, loose pro-democracy coalition;

and the open-mindedness and avoidance of purism that will require;

hope and taking care of yourself and gathering as essential, not nice-to-haves.

Rebecca has a brilliant new newsletter, which I encourage you to subscribe to now.

Meditations on an Emergency

Enjoy the conversation above, and tell me what you think in the comments.

