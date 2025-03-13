Playback speed
Rebecca Solnit on the "stupid coup"

Rebecca Solnit on the silver lining of this chaotic, incompetent authoritarianism. Plus: resistance, coalition-building, purity politics, hope, gathering, and roses
Well, that was the chat I’ve been needing.

I just had an hourlong conversation with the brilliant thinker, writer, philosopher, and activist Rebecca Solnit, and it gave me the clarity and hope she has given so many.

We discussed:

  • how Trump and Musk are actually not that good at authoritarianism (leading to her brilliant phrase “the stupid coup”), and how this chaotic coup is a golden opportunity for their opposition, if people are savvy enough to seize it;

  • her assessment of the resistance two months in;

  • the historic opportunity she sees to recruit Americans of every persuasion into a broad, loose pro-democracy coalition;

  • and the open-mindedness and avoidance of purism that will require;

  • hope and taking care of yourself and gathering as essential, not nice-to-haves.

In the public interest, we are opening this video to all.

Take a moment to support fearless, independent reporting, and to help us keep bringing you conversations like this one. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Your support allows us to open these ideas to as many people as possible, no paywall.

