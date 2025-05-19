Paul Krugman on Trump’s cruelty and AOC’s ideas

We just talked live to the economist, author, and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman (and more than 5,000 of you) about Trump’s budget plan and the economics of sadism.

Krugman explained the Trump budget plan — an “incredible piece of cruelty,” he calls it — and what it would do to Americans’ lives. We also talked about the Democrats, the presidential chances of A.O.C., whether he thinks billionaires should exist, what economists most got wrong over the last generation, what conventional analyses of trade missed about human life, his fear of losing the republic, and why maybe only a color revolution can save American democracy.

More Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20, at 12 p.m. Eastern, we will speak with Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, and at 12:30 p.m., we'll be joined by author Ross Barkan. Then, for our Book Club meeting (open to supporting Ink subscribers) on Wednesday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we'll be joined by Abundance authors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. On Thursday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we'll talk with author and finance expert Ramit Sethi, then at 4:00 p.m., we'll be speaking with the journalist Jim Acosta.

