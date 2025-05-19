The.Ink

The.Ink

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18
37

Paul Krugman on Trump’s cruelty and AOC’s ideas

The Nobel-winning economist breaks down the country-changing Republican budget proposal and the state of the republic
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Paul Krugman's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
and
Paul Krugman
May 19, 2025
18
37
Share
Transcript

We just talked live to the economist, author, and Nobel laureate Paul Krugman (and more than 5,000 of you) about Trump’s budget plan and the economics of sadism.

Krugman explained the Trump budget plan — an “incredible piece of cruelty,” he calls it — and what it would do to Americans’ lives. We also talked about the Democrats, the presidential chances of A.O.C., whether he thinks billionaires should exist, what economists most got wrong over the last generation, what conventional analyses of trade missed about human life, his fear of losing the republic, and why maybe only a color revolution can save American democracy.

If you appreciate the work that goes into The Ink and haven’t already done so, we hope you’ll become a supporting subscriber.

That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Leave a comment

More Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20, at 12 p.m. Eastern, we will speak with Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, and at 12:30 p.m., we’ll be joined by author Ross Barkan. Then, for our Book Club meeting (open to supporting Ink subscribers) on Wednesday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by Abundance authors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. On Thursday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk with author and finance expert Ramit Sethi, then at 4:00 p.m., we’ll be speaking with the journalist Jim Acosta. We hope you can make it to all of these great discussions.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture