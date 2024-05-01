Playback speed
On civil disobedience, campus protests, and American history

A spirited -- and civil -- debate on "Morning Joe"
Anand Giridharadas
May 01, 2024
21
This morning I got to take part in a conversation I won’t soon forget — the kind of extended conversation that I wish could happen more often on television news.

On “Morning Joe,” Mara Gay, Frank Bruni, Mika Brzezinski, Willie Geist, and I had a spirited, challenging, and respectful conversation about the campus protests.

And it grew tributaries, as the best conversations do, and also became about the civil rights movement, the American founders, violence versus discomfort, and more.

I’m including it here in full because I think it’s important for all of us to reflect on.

And a note of gratitude for supporting this newsletter and my work. Thank you for standing up for the kind of independent media you want to exist in the world.

