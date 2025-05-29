WATCH: Should Republicans be accused of murder?

Is calling the Republican budget proposal the “MAGA Murder Bill” too alienating to moderate voters, or is it how you do what the right does so well — get people to have your conversation, even if they disagree?

Is now not the time to point out the Democratic Party’s incoherence in the face of Donald Trump’s attacks on American institutions? Or is now precisely the time?

And why do focus group voters see Republican leaders as apex predators and Democratic leaders as turtles or deer in the headlights? And what animal would be a better model for reinvigorated Democrats?

This is some of what we covered in our live conversation today with messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. Tune in and tell us what you think.

