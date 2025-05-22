WATCH: Anand live with Jim Acosta and Aaron Parnas

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Leave a comment

More Live conversations next week!

Join us next Tuesday, May 27, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll talk with author and journalist Karen Hao about her new book, Empire of AI. On Wednesday, May 28, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we will meet Live with The Ink Book Club, and on Thursday, May 29, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be back with messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.