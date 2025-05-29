WATCH: Wes Moore to Dems: Think less; act more

Does the Democratic Party need an honest reckoning after the 2024 election? Or does it just need to move on and start fixing stuff?

Governor Wes Moore of Maryland — who joined us this afternoon for his very first Substack Live — told us that while it’s important to understand how we got here, he doesn’t have much time for a party of “slow and no.” It’s a time for action, and he sees governors as uniquely able to do just that in the fight against a president who sees the constitution as a suggestion at best. Moore is raising taxes on the wealthiest Marylanders, hiring laid-off federal workers, and funding HBCUs — all of these things right now — rather than commissioning a study so someone can do it one day.

Moore clearly has the kind of political talent that gets the notice of presidential whisperers like George Clooney. I asked him if there was any way he would run.

