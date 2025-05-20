The.Ink

WATCH: Has MAGA peaked?

Connecticut Representative Jim Himes, journalist and novelist Ross Barkan, and Michael Cohen on how the Trump era might end
May 20, 2025
We just had a long and very challenging Live conversation with Representative Jim Himes of Connecticut, journalist and novelist Ross Barkan, and our friend (and former Trump advisor) Michael Cohen. We talked about how the reality of Donald Trump’s presidency has upended American politics, not least for Trump and the MAGA movement. Rep. Himes, a noted pragmatic centrist, is now willing to talk seriously about progressive ideas like Medicare for All. Cohen’s trajectory out of the Trump orbit has made him a fiery advocate for constitutional rights. And for Barkan, the first months of Trump 2.0 signal that the MAGA brand has peaked and is in decline. Watch the whole video for their thoughts on what’s next.

More Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, join us for this week's Book Club meeting. We'll be joined by Abundance authors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. Then on Thursday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we'll talk with author and finance expert Ramit Sethi, then at 4:00 p.m., we'll be speaking with the journalist Jim Acosta.

