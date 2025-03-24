Playback speed
Everything is not terrible

An inspirational call-in show from today
Anand Giridharadas
Mar 24, 2025
Friends,

Today we had a call-in show that I won’t forget. In a time of terrors, person after person shared what gives me hope: signs of life, signs of action, signs of refusing the terms of the deal, signs of standing up.

We often say, casually, that everything is terrible right now. But I was reminded that this is not true. Everything is not terrible because everyone is not terrible, and in fact there is more decency than its opposite.

That decency is rising across the land. It was visible in the giant crowds over the weekend for Bernie Sanders’s and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fight Oligarchy” rallies, and it is rising in the actions of you, the Ink community.

Thank you for being you and doing what you are.

And join me tomorrow at 12:30 p.m. Eastern for a live show with Michael Cohen.

