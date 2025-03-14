Playback speed
Retirement party

Michael Cohen and I have words for the party leadership
Anand Giridharadas
and
Michael Cohen
Mar 14, 2025
6
23
Well, that was some real talk with my friend Michael Cohen, who of course went on the journey I hope millions more do: from Trump loyalist to seething Trump critic.

This is a bracing conversation, I will warn you. We talk about the Democratic Party’s capitulation, yet again, to Republicans.

And I suggest that this is now a two-front war: the first and most urgent job is to fight the Trump-Musk rampage. The second but not trifling one is depose much of what currently masquerades as Democratic Party “leadership” and build a new party.

