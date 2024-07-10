The looming choice for Biden, the Democrats, and America

This morning, Anand was on “Morning Joe,” talking to the panel about the impact of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s and Senator Michael Bennet’s suggestions that Biden reconsider his run in November. Following on an inconclusive meeting with Democrats yesterday that left some lawmakers feeling not just as if they weren’t on the same page, but reading from a different book, this is a big deal. These are the most significant Democratic figures to make this argument so far.

Biden, meanwhile, remains committed to staying the course.

Share

We covered three of the possible paths forward for Biden and the Democratic Party yesterday — and Anand argued this morning that Biden needs to make his choice.

Read the full essay at the link below, and watch the video at the top of this post.

Leave a comment

A request for those who haven’t yet joined us: The interviews and essays that we share here take research and editing and much more. We work hard, and we are eager to bring on more writers, more voices. But we need your help to keep this going. Join us today as a paid subscriber to support the kind of independent media you want to exist.