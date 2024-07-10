Playback speed
The looming choice for Biden, the Democrats, and America

Fight, flight, or flee — Anand talks to "Morning Joe" about why the president must rise to the challenge of the present dilemma
The Ink
Jul 10, 2024
Transcript

This morning, Anand was on “Morning Joe,” talking to the panel about the impact of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s and Senator Michael Bennet’s suggestions that Biden reconsider his run in November. Following on an inconclusive meeting with Democrats yesterday that left some lawmakers feeling not just as if they weren’t on the same page, but reading from a different book, this is a big deal. These are the most significant Democratic figures to make this argument so far.

Biden, meanwhile, remains committed to staying the course.

We covered three of the possible paths forward for Biden and the Democratic Party yesterday — and Anand argued this morning that Biden needs to make his choice.

Read the full essay at the link below, and watch the video at the top of this post.

Biden’s choice: Fight, flight, or freeze

The Ink
·
Jul 9
Biden’s choice: Fight, flight, or freeze

Read full story

