WATCH: A third party that can win

Organizer Maurice Mitchell has knocked on a lot of doors, and he says he’s rarely heard a voter ask whether a Democratic candidate was on the left or in the center — only how they’d fight to make life better, or things more affordable.

Mitchell is the national director of the Working Families Party, a third party that’s built not to spoil elections in our first-past-the-post system. Instead, WFP uses a “fusion voting” approach, cross-endorsing progressive candidates who also run as Democrats (if you vote in New York or Connecticut, you’ve seen them on the ballot).

This afternoon, Mitchell talked to us about how WFP aims to overcome the Democratic Party’s very real branding problem to elect candidates (like Zohran Mamdani in New York City) who can deliver for working people and tell a compelling story that can make it happen, why Donald Trump was able to so effectively exploit voters’ disillusionment with both parties, and about how WFP is building a pipeline of working-class candidates who can win elections across the country.

Interested in finding out more, or even running for office? Visit the Working Families Party.

