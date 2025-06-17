The.Ink

The.Ink

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
13

WATCH: Skip the dinner invitation, earn back the working class

Congressman Greg Casar on stopping the next Middle East war, opposing Trump's agenda, and building a Democratic Party for working people
Anand Giridharadas's avatar
Anand Giridharadas
Jun 17, 2025
8
13
Share
Transcript

Today, Rep. Greg Casar of Texas, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, joined us to talk about the threat of a new war in the Middle East and the bipartisan attempt to stop it, the difficulty of legislating and living with the chaos of Donald Trump’s White House, and the ongoing battle for the direction and soul of the Democratic Party.

Share

Trump, his budget, and his immigration raids may be deeply unpopular, but Democrats are more unpopular than ever. Rep. Casar explained why — and told us about how he hopes to repair the Democratic brand.

Leave a comment

We are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that you support the work that goes into bringing you The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people. Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

More Live conversation this week!

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when Omar El Akkad, author of One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, will join our Book Club meeting here on Substack Live.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

© 2025 Anand Giridharadas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture