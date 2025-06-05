Cardi B contains multitudes

We just talked with legendary prosecutor and former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. But the conversation ranged to all sorts of other things: the political impact of Cardi B, how much making the effort to pronounce names matters in building a multicultural democracy, the failures of meritocracy (and the internet), and what A.I. means for the future of creativity. Plus, everyone committed to quitting before they become billionaires and (should such a thing happen) to work for a truly progressive tax plan so billionaires could never happen again.

Leave a comment

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Take our future-of-media survey

We want to know what sort of news and analysis you are looking for, how you feel about the legacy press, and what you think of the latest media forms (like this newsletter). If you don’t mind answering a few questions for us, we invite you to help us understand — and shape — the future of media.

The survey runs through tomorrow, so get your answers in soon. Just click on the button below to get started.

Start The Ink's future-of-media survey

More Live conversations next week!

Join us Monday, June 9, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, for our regular conversation with scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Then on Tuesday, June 10, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll speak to journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson about Joe Biden and the future of the Democratic Party. On Wednesday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll meet with The Ink Book Club. And on Thursday, June 12, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’re back with political sage Anat Shenker-Osorio. We hope you can join us for all of our Live discussions!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) from our homepage.