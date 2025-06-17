WATCH: Don’t stop believin’

Today, we were joined by Adam Met, musician, activist, Ph.D. in human rights law, and now author. Met has a new book — Amplify: How to Use the Power of Connection to Engage, Take Action, and Build a Better World — which explores the connections between music and politics, and how storytelling is at the heart of the emotional appeal — “collective effervescence,” as it’s known in sociology — that builds both audiences and social movements.

We talked to Met about how the skills musicians use to build a connection with fans are the same ones progressive politicians should be using to build community, why they so often aren’t, and how they can learn.

