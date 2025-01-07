Earlier today, we published Anand’s essay about the lack of appetite for a Second #Resistance under Trump the Second. Instead, he argued, people are looking for more diverse, generative postures, ways of building things, not just opposing one man:

What I’m seeing is people attempting to attend more holistically to a nation in ill health. What I see is people spreading back out across many lanes, taking on what they know how to take on — at the level of the symptoms, and at the level of the causes. What I see is many postures of trying.

Later, Anand expanded on the essay in a discussion with the “Morning Joe” crew. The video is above. As Trump comes in again, some are retreating, focusing on the things they can control: digging into community, making art, reaching out to friends. Others are turning away from national politics and going local. Still others are jumping into the long-term work of rebuilding a pro-democracy movement that can win. And many are rethinking their priors, adopting a posture of curiosity instead of certainty.

What about you? We’ve heard from many of you already in recent weeks, and you’re already doing amazing things — getting involved in political activism at the city and county levels, reading and learning, joining organizations fighting for threatened rights, speaking out and speaking up to your friends, family, and neighbors.

So on that note, what’s your posture? Resistance? Retreat? Returning to the local? Reorganizing? Rethinking the basics? Something else? Tell us in the comments. We’d appreciate it, and so would your fellow readers.

Video courtesy MSNBC/Morning Joe