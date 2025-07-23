WATCH: When everything is at stake, can we afford complexity?

We just wrapped up our live Book Club discussion with Karim Dimechkie about his novel The Uproar — a story that captures the tensions of a city in crisis at the dawn of the Zohran Mamdani era. Thanks so much to the nearly 1,000 of you who joined us! We talked about:

Whether this “stressful social novel” is an attempt to correct misperceptions about the world — including the uncomfortable truth that “good” people can still be racist

How Karim’s work in the extraordinarily diverse world of social services shaped his worldview and informed the direction of his novel

The contradiction between how we see ourselves and how others perceive us

The backlash against the era of “virtue signaling” and “performative do-gooding,” and how the world has changed

What it means when people are forced to think about affording things at all times — and how Zohran Mamdani offers hope for a better future

Whether there is room to acknowledge complexity in a fraught era like this one

How loving a dog can sometimes be easier than loving a person! 🐾

You won't want to miss any of it.

