WATCH: The moral and personal questions of "One Day"

We just wrapped up our first Live discussion with the Book Club of Omar El Akkad’s One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This, and we dug into how the author’s searing, poetic language puts the big, abstract political concepts the book wrestles with into a very human, deeply personal frame. During the chat, we explored the difficulty of grappling with multiple moral truths, what liberalism means in theory and in practice, who belongs in a democracy and who doesn’t, and much more.

Thanks to all for attending and for your great questions and comments. Look out for another discussion guide this weekend, and we will see you again next Wednesday! We’d love it if you dropped any questions or comments you have in the meantime in the comments below, or post them in The Ink chat

What we’re reading in The Ink Book Club

We’ll be reading and talking about Omar El Akkad’s One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This for the rest of this month.

On Sunday, June 8, we’ll post the second installment of our discussion guide to the book. The Live video meeting of The Ink Book Club will happen on Wednesday, June 11, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, and we’ll continue talking about El Akkad’s book.

How to participate in the Book Club

The Book Club is open to all paid subscribers to The Ink. We’ll spend a month on each book, and as we read together, we’ll post questions — our discussion guide — every Sunday. Then each Wednesday we’ll meet for a live discussion with the Club, often including a visit from an author or other special guest. Look out for posts with details. We’ll also host chat threads to get your insight on key questions in advance of our meetings.

To join Book Club discussions or any of our Live conversations, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications—you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you prefer just to watch, you can also join from your browser; the conversation will be available on our homepage. We won’t be able to call you up to speak on video, but you can participate in the text chat.