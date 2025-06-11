WATCH: History, complicity, and how to write the next chapter

Thank you so much for joining us on our first Ink Book Club Zoom meeting! So many of you raised invaluable points, and we appreciated the input from everyone who spoke to the Club today. We really enjoyed hearing about your backgrounds — and how being a nurse, a social worker, an immigration activist, and more helped shape your perception of One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This. Watch the video above for the full conversation.

We’re just a week away from our conversation with author Omar El Akkad (that’s happening here on Substack Live next Wednesday, June 18, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern), so if you have questions you’d like to see us pose during that discussion, please leave them below in the comments. For example, we’re wondering what he’s been hearing from others who are reading the book. When American readers are resistant to discussions around Gaza, unable to break out of some of the preconceptions that shield us from seeing the truth, how does he respond? Has he heard from folks whose minds have been changed because of it?

