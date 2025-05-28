WATCH: Steps toward an abundant world

We just had our final discussion of Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s Abundance with the Book Club, and the group heard from several members of the Club (readers Selena, Susan Miville, and Vinu Ilakkuvan joined us Live) about what they saw as the first steps in implementing the book’s ambitious visions — the beginnings of a map from today’s crises to tomorrow’s solutions. With suggestions on everything from civic education and local elections to healthcare reform and city planning, it was a conversation full of possibility, a great way to close out our Abundance reading, and a reminder of how much we’re all looking forward to discussing the next book. So look out for our Sunday post and then our next Live discussion next Wednesday. Join the club!

What’s next for The Ink Book Club

We’re moving on to our next book, Omar El Akkad’s One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This.

On Sunday, June 1, we’ll post the first installment of our discussion guide to the book. next Live video meeting of The Ink Book Club will happen on Wednesday, June 4, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, and we’ll begin talking about El Akkad’s book. To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device.

Last chance for our special One Day offer

Our friends at Alfred A. Knopf have given us 50 copies of Omar El Akkad's One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This to give away to readers, so we're holding a drawing to get those books out to 50 of you. The drawing ends tomorrow, Thursday, May 29, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern.