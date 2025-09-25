WATCH: Trump accused him of treason. He’s not backing down

We just talked live with former Trump official-turned-critic Miles Taylor and nearly 2,000 of you. It was a fascinating, wide-ranging conversation. We covered: what he saw inside the White House during the first Trump term and why he spoke up when others wouldn’t; how critics and staffers who wanted to do the right thing failed to stop the rise of strongman rule; what happened to turn conservatives against their own values; the existential threat of A.I.; how to stay optimistic, even under the threat of persecution; and how Democrats can win over Republican defectors like him.

You won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

