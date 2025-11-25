WATCH: The cost of impunity

We just talked live with journalists David Sirota and Terry Moran about what Jeffrey Epstein’s emails have revealed. They’ve provided rare insight into the actual mentality of the power elite — not just how they see themselves and each other, but how they see the rest of us. And that’s an opportunity to understand what that means for our politics, how they’ve done so much damage to us, and how to think about the possibility of change. We talked about:

Why the Epstein story is bigger than the survivors — first, because it isn’t just about him, but about an entire class of people and their crimes; and second, because it’s about where society draws the line between what we look away from, and what we decide to face

How the powerful, so accustomed to avoiding accountability for their biggest failures (like starting wars and driving the country into a financial crisis), never even considered they might face accountability for their relationships with Epstein or their complicity in his crimes

The way elite culture has corrupted even curiosity, creating a culture where interest in other human beings is just part of a carnivorous grasp for power

How the media failed by giving the elite the benefit of the doubt, and presuming that Epstein’s involvement in rape culture was somehow separate from his network of power

And how our reaction to and revulsion at the world revealed in the emails is a moment of opportunity and possibility — and a chance to imagine radical change and new political alignments, of which Zohran Mamdani’s election may be an early example

And for more background, read Anand’s essay about the Epstein emails in this past weekend’s New York Times (or start with the excerpt at the link below).

