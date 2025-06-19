WATCH: Terry Moran unmuzzled

We talked today with Terry Moran, the veteran journalist let go by ABC News under White House pressure after a tweet calling out Donald Trump and Stephen Miller as “world-class haters.” Which, according to The Ink’s fact-checking department, they are. We spoke about the media’s handling of the second Trump term, the importance of reclaiming patriotism from far-right nationalists, what happened to the American social order, and why Moran still has hope in the basic normalcy of most people.

We also talked about what it means to be a journalist today, how traditional training left the press unprepared for Trump’s hijacking of its own tools and grammar, and what a new media can do differently to recapture not just eyeballs but the meaning-making function of great reporting at its best.

