WATCH: Ban the broligarchs

If you had billions of you dollars, wouldn’t you be brave?

Isn’t the whole point of F-you money that you don’t have to be afraid of anyone?

So how come America’s oligarchs seem so afraid of Donald Trump?

How come America’s CEOs will do whatever their Dear Leader wants?

How come so many media outlets won’t call a spade a spade even if that spade has been sharpened into a knife and stuck into the heart of our liberal democracy?

I talked about all of this and more with the great pro-democracy fighters at the MeidasTouch — the media network developed by the brothers Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas — who now host the biggest podcast in the country. It pulls in more people than Joe Rogan does. Anand went live with Ben and Brett to talk democracy and money and activism and the future of this journalism thing.

So if you’re wondering why the people who have F-you money are scared of their own shadows and kowtowing to a fake billionaire,

Or you want to know how a few families managed to take over our information environment (and how to fight back),

Or you want to know how to get in at the very ground floor of activism and start getting the people around you onboard with your cause…

Don’t miss this video (and please share it widely with your people).

And be sure to subscribe to Meidas+, which is teaching the pro-democracy movement how to have a fighting spirit.

Come back and join us next week for three more great Live conversations: Monday, March 10 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we'll have our weekly conversation with scholar of fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Next Tuesday, March 11, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern we'll be joined by Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin. And next Thursday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern we'll be speaking with writer and activist Rebecca Solnit.

