Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
14

WATCH: Ban the broligarchs

Anand talks to Ben and Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch about fraidy-cat billionaires and how you — yes, you — can build a pro-democracy movement to take back power from them
Anand Giridharadas
,
MeidasTouch Network
, and
Ben Meiselas
Mar 07, 2025
11
14
Share
Transcript

If you had billions of you dollars, wouldn’t you be brave?

Isn’t the whole point of F-you money that you don’t have to be afraid of anyone?

So how come America’s oligarchs seem so afraid of Donald Trump?

How come America’s CEOs will do whatever their Dear Leader wants?

How come so many media outlets won’t call a spade a spade even if that spade has been sharpened into a knife and stuck into the heart of our liberal democracy?

I talked about all of this and more with the great pro-democracy fighters at the MeidasTouch — the media network developed by the brothers Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas — who now host the biggest podcast in the country. It pulls in more people than Joe Rogan does. The Meiselas brothers have a Substack, too, called Meidas+. (We highly recommend subscribing here.) Anand went live with Ben and Brett to talk democracy and money and activism and the future of this journalism thing.

So if you’re wondering why the people who have F-you money are scared of their own shadows and kowtowing to a fake billionaire,

Or you want to know how a few families managed to take over our information environment (and how to fight back),

Or you want to know how to get in at the very ground floor of activism and start getting the people around you onboard with your cause…

Don’t miss this video (and please share it widely with your people).

Share

And be sure to subscribe to Meidas+, which is teaching the pro-democracy movement how to have a fighting spirit. Let’s go!

Meidas+
The ad-free home base for Meidas News, the fastest growing pro-democracy news network. Bonus articles, exclusive content, and interactive chats. Led by Ben, Brett, and Jordy Meiselas, with exclusive articles by Ron Filipkowski.
By MeidasTouch Network

In the public interest, we are opening this video to all. But we’re also asking candidly that folks support the half dozen or so people who now write for and edit and otherwise support the work of The Ink by becoming a paying subscriber.

Take a moment to support fearless, independent reporting, and to help us keep bringing you conversations like this one. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

And some programming notes: More Lives!

Come back and join us next week for three more great Live conversations: Monday, March 10 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll have our weekly conversation with scholar of fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. Next Tuesday, March 11, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern we’ll be joined by Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin. And next Thursday, March 13, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern we’ll be speaking with writer and activist Rebecca Solnit. You won’t want to miss any of them.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Readers like you make The Ink possible and keep it independent. If you haven’t already joined us, sign up today for our mailing list, support our work, and help build a free and fearless media future by becoming a paying subscriber. And if you’re already a part of our community, thank you! And we’d appreciate it if you’d consider giving a subscription to The Ink as a gift.

Give a gift subscription

Share

Discussion about this video

The.Ink
The.Ink
Authors
Anand Giridharadas
Ben Meiselas
Writes Meidas+ Subscribe
MeidasTouch Network
Writes Meidas+ Subscribe
Recent Posts
WATCH: Free America!
  Anand Giridharadas and Anat Shenker
WATCH: Let's process last night
  Anand Giridharadas
WATCH: Do Dems need new leaders? "Fair point," Ro Khanna says
  Anand Giridharadas
WATCH: Why Trump apologized to Putin
  Anand Giridharadas and Ruth Ben-Ghiat
President Soprano
  Anand Giridharadas and Stephen Wertheim
WATCH: What Trump fears most
  The Ink
RANT: The supreme wimpiness of the American power elite
  Anand Giridharadas