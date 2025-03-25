Group chat of sycophants

Today, we checked in again with our friend Michael Cohen, and the former Trump consigliere and current anti-MAGA activist talked to us and 2,000 of you about that group chat heard around the world and how it happened, Trump’s cracks of vulnerability, and what his endgame looks like.

You won’t want to miss this one, so click on the video player above to watch now!

Share

As always, “The Ink Live!” is open to all who join. Later we post the full videos for our supporting subscribers to rewatch and share.

Above, a short preview is open to all. If you want to watch the whole thing, subscribe. That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve.

Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

And don’t forget to subscribe to Michael Cohen’s newsletter for more of his hard-won insights into Trump and the MAGA movement.

A programming note: More Live conversations this week!

Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 26, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined by journalist and legal analyst Elie Mystal. And on Thursday, March 27, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk to New York State Representative and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, the progressive who hopes to succeed Eric Adams. We hope to see you there!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.