WATCH: Joy Reid on Black America's Resistance reluctance

We just finished a conversation with journalist Joy-Ann Reid and 3,400 Ink readers — and we talked about this past weekend’s “Hands Off!” protests, the Trump-Musk regime’s reign of destruction, the problems of American exceptionalism, and the crisis of media. And Joy dropped some of the hardest truths facing America right now:

Black Americans are done being the country’s “moral mules.” They’ve preached, they’ve taught, they’ve led by example. Many are sitting the Resistance out.

This so-called Resistance should focus not only on thwarting Trump but also on rebuilding trust with Black Americans.

There is no progressive media to counter what the right has. Joy breaks down how corporate media works on the inside.

Newsletters like these have the potential to be the new talk radio: intimate, real — like Twitter but without the Nazis.

Conservatives are too sure they’re right. And liberals are too sure they’re wrong.

We need a real opposition. Dems have failed to defend their own gains, failed to protect the social contract they wrote, failed to defend the 20th century they built.

We ended by talking about joy (my name also means joy, as it turns out!) and courage.

“Life is so precious and so short,” Reid told us. “What is the point of a public platform if you’re not going to use it? I’m going to Navalny this shit until America is what it promised my mom it would be.”

Who wants a regular airing of our show “Joy and Joy on Joy”?

