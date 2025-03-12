WATCH: Joiners will save democracy

Tonight we had a special evening addition of “The Ink Live!” with the great Ezra Levin of the powerful organizing force that is Indivisible. I think of Ezra as one of the smartest organizers out there. We had a terrific conversation that you won’t want to miss. It covers everything from the unique vulnerability that Elon Musk poses for Donald Trump, to the case for progressive organizing that makes space for newcomers and imperfect allies, to how you can get involved locally now, to the mental health benefits of joining up with others in the fight for democracy.

