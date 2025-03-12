Playback speed
Share post
WATCH: Joiners will save democracy

I talk with organizer Ezra Levin of Indivisible about fighting the Musk-Trump nightmare and how you can get involved
Anand Giridharadas
and
Ezra Levin
Mar 12, 2025
12
40
Transcript

Tonight we had a special evening addition of “The Ink Live!” with the great Ezra Levin of the powerful organizing force that is Indivisible. I think of Ezra as one of the smartest organizers out there. We had a terrific conversation that you won’t want to miss. It covers everything from the unique vulnerability that Elon Musk poses for Donald Trump, to the case for progressive organizing that makes space for newcomers and imperfect allies, to how you can get involved locally now, to the mental health benefits of joining up with others in the fight for democracy.

In the public interest, we are opening this conversation up to everyone. If you want to support independent media of the kind we are building, consider becoming a supporting subscriber to help us keep growing and reaching more people. Or give someone you love — or an organization you know — the gift of The Ink.

