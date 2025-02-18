Playback speed
WATCH: Home of the brave?

Anand talks to "Morning Joe" about collaborators, the power of protest — and what it really takes to be the land of the free
The Ink
Feb 18, 2025
7
12
Transcript

First, a programming note: Join us Live with Chris Murphy at noon Eastern today

Today, Tuesday, February 18, at noon Eastern, we’ll be talking with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut, who has emerged as one of the most fiery sources of resistance to the new Trump administration. To join us and watch, download the Substack app and turn on notifications. You’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device.

Freedom isn’t free, the song goes. But with rare exceptions, America’s leaders and institutions haven’t been meeting the moment and stepping up to defend democracy. Instead, they’ve been smiling uncomfortably and failing to say no — or, in the case of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, just compromising their ideals and selling out their constituents and, yes, collaborating.

Anand went on “Morning Joe” and talked to Mika Brzezinski about the spinelessness of many of our leaders who might think themselves brave but are showing otherwise.

It’s time for regular people to stand up, Anand told the panel. It’s clear now that no one is coming to save us. Only we save us.

Follow the link below to read the full essay. And we hope to see you at noon today.

ESSAY: Home of the brave? Really?

Anand Giridharadas
·
10:48 AM
ESSAY: Home of the brave? Really?

Read full story

