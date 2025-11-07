WATCH: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed evaluates America's condition

This afternoon, we talked again with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the child of immigrants, Rhodes scholar, physician, Columbia University professor of epidemiology and public health, and former youngest city health official in the U.S., who’s running in the 2026 primary to represent Michigan in the Senate seat that’ll open up when Gary Peters steps down. We talked to him earlier this year (in one of the most inspiring conversations we’ve had at The Ink) as he was beginning his primary campaign, and we wanted to catch up with him about the future of the Democratic Party following Tuesday’s sweeping electoral victories. El-Sayed talked to us about:

How the people have built a bigger definition of what an “American” can look like and be like, and why the MAGA movement’s cruelty is a temper tantrum — a losing argument for a waning, smaller vision of what the country can be

Why Democrats have gotten so caught up in talking about process that they’ve lost sight of how to talk to people about the shared goals that can unite them

What he’s learned from medicine about the art of speaking truth to pain — and how he brings that to politics

How things look different after Zohran Mamdani’s victory, and why the Democratic Party’s future depends on rejecting the donor class and getting back to serving the people, not power

You won’t want to miss this one. Just click on the video player above to watch the full conversation. And then tell us what you think in the comments below.

