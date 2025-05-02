WATCH: Winning the fight against Trump — and the peace

We just got off another truly inspiring Live conversation, this time with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the former physician, epidemiologist, and public health official running for Senate in Michigan. He talked to us about what being a child of immigrants taught him about America, why he moved from public health to politics, his vision for the future, and why defeating Trump isn’t just about winning the political fight, but winning the peace with a radical empathy that addresses the insecurity MAGA voters feel, and brings them around to a shared idea of the America that could be.

Share

As El-Sayed told us:

So often we are so frustrated by where we are as a society, about all the pain that we've seen at the hands of Donald Trump, that we want to go to those folks who support him and be like, “Don't you see how stupid this decision was?” And we want to prove them wrong. And I think if we're serious about the future, we've got to get them to being right. And that's a very different process. That's not about me being right and you being wrong. That's about you being right because I created a space within which you felt safe enough to have a sense where you could look at facts and reality and say, “You know what? I made a mistake.” Where we're not going to jump on them and be like, “Yeah, you did.” No, no. Hey, we're all trying to move forward here. We get that sometimes when scary, powerful people come along, that they turn other people against the truth. So let's get folks to be right.

You won’t want to miss this one, and we hope you’ll share it far and wide. Let’s keep going. Let’s keep growing. Thank you, one and all.

Share

Leave a comment

This was a great conversation, and one which we think everyone needs to hear, so we’re keeping it open to all in the spirit of public service.

We’re trying to be good citizens by keeping as many of these conversations as we can open to all. A lot of other newsletters don’t do that. But we want to know if people will support our work even when we do make it available at no cost.

If you appreciate this labor and haven’t already done so, we hope you’ll become a supporting subscriber.

That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

A programming note: More Live conversation!

Join us again on Monday, May 5, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll be back with scholar of fascism Ruth Ben-Ghiat. We hope to see you all there!

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

The Ink's Merch Shop