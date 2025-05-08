The Ink Book Club: Introducing Abundance

Apologies for the shaky connection that kept Leigh out of the discussion at some points. We really appreciate everyone (we had more than 1,000 readers on the call!) sticking around through the pause, and we hope all of you got something out of the conversation. We’re posting this cleaned-up video, glitchy segments removed. Let us know if you have any questions.

Share

We opened our discussion of Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s Abundance today by exploring some of its central concepts — abundance, scarcity, growth, and austerity among them — and dug into what the authors (and the rest of us) think deregulation actually entails. It was a fascinating conversation, and if you missed it, we hope you’ll watch the video before we meet again. Thanks to all of you for attending and for your great questions and comments, and we look forward to more Book Club events!

Above, a short preview is open to all. To watch the whole thing and get access to all of our future conversations and events, and membership in The Ink Book Club, become a paid subscriber. That’s how we keep the lights on, pay our writers and editors a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve.

Stand up for media that bows to no tyrant or billionaire. Join us today. Or give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

What’s next for The Ink Book Club

The next Live video meeting of The Ink Book Club will happen on Wednesday, May 14, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. (Subscribers can join at this link, or look for a notification on the day of the event.) We’ll continue to discuss Abundance (look out for a discussion guide in the meantime). Then the following week, on Wednesday, May 21, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll be joined Live by Abundance authors Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson. We hope to see you all there for both events.

In the meantime, we’ll post a discussion guide to Abundance this Sunday and open up chat threads around key questions, and we’ll do that each weekend to come. Look out for further posts from the Book Club.

More Live conversations!

On Monday, May 12, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’re back with our resident scholar of authoritarianism Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and we’ll also be joined by journalist Andrew Marantz. Then on Tuesday, May 13, at noon Eastern, we’ll speak with former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. On Wednesday, May 14, at 12:15 p.m. Eastern, we’ll talk to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. And then on Thursday, May 15, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, we’ll welcome the return of messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio. You won’t want to miss any of these!

To join and watch any of our Live conversations, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live, and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device. And if you haven’t already, subscribe to The Ink to access full videos of past conversations and to join the chat during our live events.

Get more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription