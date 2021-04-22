Apr 22, 2021 • 37M
The Hundred-Days Tapes: Rev. William Barber
The second in a series of interviews inside Joe Biden's big tent
Conversations with Anand Giridharadas
Episode details
7 comments
“What politicians decide they want to do can be changed, and history has shown us that.”
Those were the words of the Rev. William J. Barber II, the North Carolina–based pastor and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, when I interviewed him about President Biden’s big tent and this moment of crisis and possibility in politics.
Reverend Barber is one of …