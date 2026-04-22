The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg's avatar
Ralph Rosenberg
1h

There is a second lesson from Epstein for all political figures-Epstein’s "success" stemmed from cultivating bipartisan ties, creating a social shield that neutralized oversight through elite, cross-party mutual protection.

Reply
Share
Kathy Cotton's avatar
Kathy Cotton
1h

I have been following your writing on the Epstein class and find it stunning and overwhelming. A world I can't understand. I recently read Noah Hawley's piece in The Atlantic, "What I Learned About Billionaires At Jeff Bezos' Private Retreat." He brought some things into focus with his personal experience, particularly the refrain, "Why am I here?". He and other guests were just a collection of things for Bezos to populate his world with. And this passage struck me, too.

"When you can buy your way out of any mistake, when you can fire anyone who disagrees with you, when your social circle consists entirely of people who need something from you, the basic mechanism by which humans learn that other people are real goes dark."

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture