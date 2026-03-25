The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marjorie Dickey's avatar
Marjorie Dickey
10h

Such an interesting piece about how even the most intellectual and academically recognized of humans can observe evil and support it for their own benefit. Thank you.

Reply
Share
Jim Ellis's avatar
Jim Ellis
10h

Terrific take down of hypocritical academic "experts."

I like your style, Anand: "Personally, I would donate to MIT to be removed from emails like these."

Thanks for taking on such a disgusting and depressing topic.

Reply
Share
1 reply
45 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture