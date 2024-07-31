Say it to my face

There’s a memorable scene in Kamala Harris’ memoir, The Truths We Hold, in which she recounts taking a tough phone call in a political dispute (in this case, from Jamie Dimon). And what does she do, unconsciously, as she picks up the phone?

She takes off her earrings.

And that’s the kind of gearing up for battle we’re seeing from the vice president and the almost unbelievably reinvigorated Democratic campaign.

Today Anand went on Morning Joe to talk about Kamala Harris’ transformative first week of campaigning, and why she’s a phenomenon — a player in the culture, striking the right emotional chords, and giving the Democrats the real engagement with emotion that’s been missing for too long. She’s making people feel things.

Share

In the clip above, Anand and Rev. Al Sharpton talk here about how Harris has found the right alignment of person, moment, message, and what’s happening within people’s hearts, how she’s brought joy to the important work of fighting these great threats to democracy, and why it’s so significant that this has been Trump’s first bad week in years — maybe the first time he’s not been the center of attention since the coming-down-the-escalator bit.

A request for those who haven’t yet joined us: The interviews and essays that we share here take research and editing and much more. We work hard, and we are eager to bring on more writers, more voices. But we need your help to keep this going. Join us today to support the kind of independent media you want to exist.

And today we’re offering new paid subscribers a special discount. Subscribe today and you’ll lock in a 20 percent discount on your subscription — forever!

Get 20% off forever

Leave a comment