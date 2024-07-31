Playback speed
Say it to my face

Seizing attention. Resisting with joy. Playing in the culture. How Kamala Harris is wresting control of the national narrative
The Ink
Jul 31, 2024
2
Transcript

There’s a memorable scene in Kamala Harris’ memoir, The Truths We Hold, in which she recounts taking a tough phone call in a political dispute (in this case, from Jamie Dimon). And what does she do, unconsciously, as she picks up the phone? 

She takes off her earrings.

And that’s the kind of gearing up for battle we’re seeing from the vice president and the almost unbelievably reinvigorated Democratic campaign.

Today Anand went on Morning Joe to talk about Kamala Harris’ transformative first week of campaigning, and why she’s a phenomenon — a player in the culture, striking the right emotional chords, and giving the Democrats the real engagement with emotion that’s been missing for too long. She’s making people feel things.

In the clip above, Anand and Rev. Al Sharpton talk here about how Harris has found the right alignment of person, moment, message, and what’s happening within people’s hearts, how she’s brought joy to the important work of fighting these great threats to democracy, and why it’s so significant that this has been Trump’s first bad week in years — maybe the first time he’s not been the center of attention since the coming-down-the-escalator bit.

Donald Who?

Jul 29
Donald Who?

Read full story

