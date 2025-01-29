RANT: Where the hell is the opposition?

I normally try to be calm (well, sort of). But these are extraordinary times, and we need an extraordinary opposition, and we are quickly learning that we don’t have one.

And so the above is a rant.

(Apologies in advance if this is too much for you. Hold out for my next sober essay.)

But it’s time to stop coddling the Democrats, even in our own minds. If you are not part of the future of an extraordinary pro-democracy opposition, make way. Time to start that restaurant or sheep farm or book-writing project you’ve always talked about.

And I also talk here about the media’s role. Words have meaning. Call a purge a purge, not a buyout. Call a coup a coup, not a spending pause that is sparking confusion. And whatever you do, absolutely do not do this:

Thank you for supporting independent media and giving me the freedom to speak clearly and plainly and, yes, today, rantingly. I am more convinced than ever that The Ink has a big role to play in what’s coming, and I invite you to be part of it.

