MONDAY: A President's Day live conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat

Ruth Ben-Ghiat has the answers so many of us have been desperate for, ever since fascism leapt out of the history pages and became a modern-day American menace.

Since she’s such an essential thinker for these times, we’ve had Ben-Ghiat join us regularly on Substack Live to bring her insights into how to live now to our readers. We’ll be speaking again this coming Monday, February 17 — President’s Day — at our usual time, 12:30 PM Eastern, and we’d love for you to join us. (In the meantime, ou’ll want to subscribe to her great newsletter, Lucid, to keep up on all her thinking.)

We’ll be talking about the latest news, of course, but as we’ve done in our prior conversations we’ll be talking about how to live — and live well — through this period: how to get right the balance between plugging in and unplugging, reacting and creating, focusing on national outrages and building local vitality. She has so much wisdom there, too.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (just click on the link below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert that we’re live and you can watch from your iOS or Android mobile device.

See you on Monday!