Milquetoast Democrats: Fight or please go

Share this postThe.InkMilquetoast Democrats: Fight or please goCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript198Share this postThe.InkMilquetoast Democrats: Fight or please goCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6925Milquetoast Democrats: Fight or please goSome thoughts on "Morning Joe" todayAnand GiridharadasFeb 25, 2025198Share this postThe.InkMilquetoast Democrats: Fight or please goCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6925ShareTranscriptI said what I said. Thanks for being part of this newsletter and giving me that freedom through your support of independent media.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postThe.InkMilquetoast Democrats: Fight or please goCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe.InkSubscribeAuthorsAnand GiridharadasRecent PostsWATCH: Be the skunk at the garden partyFeb 24 • Anand Giridharadas and Ruth Ben-GhiatWATCH: Trump’s vulnerabilityFeb 23 • Anand GiridharadasMONDAY: Join us live with Ruth Ben-Ghiat — at an earlier timeFeb 23 • The InkAnat Shenker-Osorio's *actual* plan to beat fascismFeb 22 • Anand GiridharadasTRANSCRIPT: Anat Shenker-Osorio's *actual* plan to beat fascismFeb 21 • Anand GiridharadasWATCH: An *actual* plan to beat fascismFeb 20 • Anand GiridharadasTRANSCRIPT: Senator Chris Murphy warns America may be "months" from "irreversible" destruction of democracyFeb 19 • Anand Giridharadas
Share this post