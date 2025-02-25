Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
69
25

Milquetoast Democrats: Fight or please go

Some thoughts on "Morning Joe" today
Anand Giridharadas
Feb 25, 2025
69
25
Share
Transcript

I said what I said. Thanks for being part of this newsletter and giving me that freedom through your support of independent media.

Discussion about this video

The.Ink
The.Ink
Authors
Anand Giridharadas
Recent Posts
WATCH: Be the skunk at the garden party
  Anand Giridharadas and Ruth Ben-Ghiat
WATCH: Trump’s vulnerability
  Anand Giridharadas
MONDAY: Join us live with Ruth Ben-Ghiat — at an earlier time
  The Ink
Anat Shenker-Osorio's *actual* plan to beat fascism
  Anand Giridharadas
TRANSCRIPT: Anat Shenker-Osorio's *actual* plan to beat fascism
  Anand Giridharadas
WATCH: An *actual* plan to beat fascism
  Anand Giridharadas
TRANSCRIPT: Senator Chris Murphy warns America may be "months" from "irreversible" destruction of democracy
  Anand Giridharadas