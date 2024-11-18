Playback speed
ICYMI: Be vigilant. Keep perspective

In which I respond to your comments -- and make the case for not giving up
Anand Giridharadas
Nov 18, 2024
Paid
2
1
Share

Hello, friends! I was so moved by your comments and thoughts this week that I wanted to jump on here and respond. I tried to cover it all: the meaning of Trump’s appointments, the battle between hope and despair, the need for a new media, the silence of the Dems, messaging and truth, the state of our spirits, and, finally, a pep talk on remembering that…

