Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
3

REAL TALK: I said “feminists.” Some men heard “feminized”

A chat with my pal Nastaran Tavakoli-Far about why some on the right confuse feminism and feminization, and how the left’s worthy pursuit of social reform often leaves people feeling disrespected
Anand Giridharadas
Nov 24, 2024
∙ Paid
7
3
Share

Was it something I said?

The other day, I went on “Morning Joe” and was talking about the right wing’s media ecosystem. The right has built a conversion funnel that takes people from minor irritation and social confusion and pulls them all the way to full-blown radicalization.

What would it look like to build an infrastructure on the political left that c…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

The.Ink
The.Ink
Authors
Anand Giridharadas
Recent Posts
Political foreplay -- and other hot topics
  Anand Giridharadas
ICYMI: Be vigilant. Keep perspective
  Anand Giridharadas
A Sunday pep talk
  Anand Giridharadas
Can Harris win enough men back from Trump's fascism?
  The Ink
A video to share with the undecideds and the apathetic
  Anand Giridharadas
ICYMI: A warning for America, in a play about Sri Lanka
  The Ink
Immigrants. Make. America. Great
  The Ink