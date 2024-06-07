FULL AUDIO: Naomi Klein on Gaza, Biden, and how the right steals the left’s causes

Today we present for our subscribers the full audio recording of our conversation with the author and activist Naomi Klein.
Klein has written a series of books — among them No Logo and The Shock Doctrine — that have met their cultural moments and changed the way people think and talk. Her work on labor, climate change, globalization, and the other criti…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The.Ink to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.