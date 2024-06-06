In the second part of our conversation with the author and activist Naomi Klein, we delve into the inner life of the ongoing war in Gaza, and the corrosive effect of that war on politics in Israel and the United States.

For Klein, the key to understanding the Gaza situation is this: The stories we are told about historical injustices — the Holocaust, most centrally in this case — can lock some people into a loop of unprocessed trauma that closes off further understanding and leads to simple solutions that repeat the mistakes of the past, even as others with similar history but different stories manage to avoid the loop.

Breaking out of those stories, Klein argued in our conversation, demands a radical openness to the stories of others, and a willingness to understand and process trauma instead of skipping directly to a happy ending — be that an ethnostate, or a fascist presidential candidate who promises to make things great again.

Klein has hope for the future and faith in the rising generation of young people, and she lays out a stirring vision of new stories that can be told, stories that could bring a genuine and durable peace to the Middle East. But she has also some very forceful words about the conduct of the war and about American complicity in it.

As with the first installment, you won’t want to miss this conversation. Whether or not you share her perspective, it’s one worth considering.

I'm curious about the hardest and most meaningful conversations you're having within the Jewish community. With people who you respect and take most seriously and think are coming from a good place, but are really on a different angle than you on this topic. Take me inside some of those conversations.

It's very hard to have an actual conversation. It goes in a circle. And this is how you know it's coming from a place of trauma. What trauma does is you lose track of time and space. So if a soldier has PTSD, they hear a truck backfiring and they think they're back in Fallujah. That's what it means, a real trigger. It's a phrase that gets misused, but if it's being used diagnostically, this is what happens. You don't know where you are. You think you're somewhere else. You think you are still in the place of original danger.

I have family, friends, and people who I grew up with who are in Israel, members of my family. To be honest, my parents do more of the outreach than I do because I've been speaking out for so long that they've written me off. So my parents try to keep these doors open, and I get pulled into some of these conversations, but October 7th is the Holocaust. It's the truck backfiring.

It's also a trauma idea of justice as opposed to an idea of justice.