May 19, 2021 • 38M

BONUS AUDIO: Kathryn Garcia is done being behind the scenes

The New York mayoral candidate on the hardest sanitation problem she ever faced, how growing up in mixed-race family shaped her, and whether the city is prepared to incarcerate a former president

Anand Giridharadas
4
Conversations with Anand Giridharadas
Episode details
Comments

The race to be New York’s mayor is heating up. And in the final weeks of the election, an underdog candidate has been on the rise.

Kathryn Garcia is a former commissioner of the city’s Department of Sanitation, and in recent weeks she has racked up endorsements from The New York Times and The New York Daily News, as well as from a raft of local officials.

