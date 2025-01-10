An age of proxy fights

Civility is important. But what do we make of seeing respected leaders engaging in small talk and even laughter with the guy they’ve accused for most of the past year of being the end of the American experiment, an existential threat to us all?

How did we get to this surreal place?

Anand was on “Morning Joe” again today to discuss this very question, and to explore why our anger at former President Barack Obama’s apparent comfort in chatting with Trump — who started his political journey by accusing him, more or less, of being a deep-cover foreign sleeper agent — stems from our unmet need for leadership in this very dark political moment.

The deeper issue is that, since the election, our current Democratic leaders — who remain in power — have returned to politics as usual, offering no advice to the millions who voted to stave off what had been presented as an apocalyptic threat to our way of life as to how they might live now that the apocalypse has come to pass. And as Americans realize that nobody is coming to their defense, they lash out in proxy fights.

So we want to know, not what you believe Obama and others might or might not have said to Trump, but what you think of what you’ve been hearing — or not hearing — from the people who should be defending democracy in this final couple of weeks of Democratic leadership. And what do you need to be hearing from them about how to live through the coming years? Let us and your fellow readers know in the comments below (and check back on our thoughts at the link below).

Video courtesy MSNBC/Morning Joe