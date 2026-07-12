The.Ink

The.Ink

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Smaldino LCSW's avatar
Carol Smaldino LCSW
12h

In terms of accountability, who holds whom accountable? If you are serious about these questions, can you help provide context in which to discuss them? I can see branches forming.

One has to do with the psychological tendency to seek and maintain heroes, of course, until we help tear them down.

Another is religion and how it has been used to humiliate and shame expressions of vulnerability and imperfections in general.

Another is the culture of appearance, where there is no time to listen to each other, and certainly not to the underbelly of what people are feeling.

Another is loving to hate. Carl Jung, with the shadow, taught us that we are capable of all manner of emotion and action. If we don't integrate the good and the bad, the strong and the weak, we will project one aspect onto those we see as bad or foreign and demonize them.

And then there is the secret lust some of us are loath to admit: the love to hate.

You are very smart, and you ask wonderful questions. And you are curious. I only suggest that we need formats for studying the truly pressing questions and answers.

Which leads me to another branch: ADHD: we all have some of it, and it is fostered by a culture that changes channels many times each minute.

How can we remember to examine the question of what and who gets in the way of accountability? And mind you, I feel that we can move towards our own accountability if we have enough compassion to not dish out or expect more doses of shame.

Reply
Share
Seriously's avatar
Seriously
10h

We must keep insisting that the criminal perpetrators be brought to justice, that the survivors receive restitution, and that other groups like this around the globe be dismantled and brought to justice. The Epstein-Maxwell-Trump-Knauf story must be kept visible until justice is served.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Anand Giridharadas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture