Zohran speaks

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript10139Zohran speaksA recording from Anand Giridharadas's live videoAnand GiridharadasNov 05, 202510139ShareTranscriptGet more from Anand Giridharadas in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe.InkSubscribeAuthorsAnand GiridharadasRecent PostsRuth Ben-Ghiat joins me from Zohran HQ4 hrs ago • Anand GiridharadasWATCH: Junot Díaz on Zohran, America, Gaza, and the artist as activist13 hrs ago • Anand Giridharadas and Junot DíazWATCH: How do you fight crime? Soothing police egos? Or making people less desperate?Nov 3 • Anand Giridharadas and Tara PalmeriWATCH: Can Democrats learn to put substance over style?Oct 30 • Anand Giridharadas and Anat Shenker-OsorioWATCH: Can Democrats meet the moment?Oct 29 • Anand Giridharadas and David HoggWATCH: How to king-proof America, now and foreverOct 29 • Anand Giridharadas and Chris MurphyWATCH: How to rebuild the leftOct 28 • Anand Giridharadas and More Perfect Union