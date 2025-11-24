WATCH: Zohran, Trump, and a new New York?

We just talked live with Jonathan Mahler, New York Times staff writer and author of the new book The Gods of New York: Egotists, Idealists, Opportunists, and the Birth of the Modern City: 1986-1990. We talked about the Epstein emails and the world of the neoliberal power elite, and how that world had its beginnings in the New York City of the 1980s — the moment when private power took over, and, among other things, gave us Donald Trump. Mahler told us about:

How, in the 1980s, private-sector elites convinced the people that they could do a better job at governing than the public servants who’d devoted careers to the general welfare

How Donald Trump — a creation of the financial and real estate establishment — was able to capitalize on the rage against that very establishment to take power

Why people are hungry for change after four decades of rule by this power elite — and some turned to Zohran Mamdani

What made Mamdani’s meeting with Donald Trump happen— and why, even if the relationship isn’t likely to last, it may point the way to something beyond the icy divisions of red and blue America

And why Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” is the song for our era, as it was for New York City at the dawn of the 1990s

You won’t want to miss any of it. Just click on the video player above to watch the entire conversation.

Share

Leave a comment

Our live shows are open to all. Afterward, to access the full video of this interview and the transcript, become a paying subscriber.

Your support is how we keep the lights on, pay our staff a fair wage, and build the new media we all deserve. When you subscribe, you help us reach more people.

Join us today, or if you are already a member, give a gift or group subscription.

Give a gift subscription

Get 20% off a group subscription

Join us for more Live conversations this week!

Join us tomorrow, Tuesday, November 25, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, when we’ll meet with journalist and editor-in-chief of The Lever, David Sirota; followed by a conversation with journalist and former ABC anchor Terry Moran at 1:00 p.m. Come back on Wednesday, November 26, also at 12:30 p.m. Eastern, for a meeting of The Ink Book Club, where we’ll be announcing our December pick.

To join and watch, download the Substack app (click on the button below) and turn on notifications — you’ll get an alert once we’re live, and you can watch, chat, and even participate in the conversation during our Book Club meetings from your iOS or Android mobile device. If you’re using a computer, you can also watch (and ask questions in the text chat) on our homepage.