WATCH: Trump’s vulnerability

Remember the old talk-radio shows? I always wondered if it would be possible to revive the idea of just letting people call in and talking to them — without the whole breaking-the-country aspect of talk radio.

Well, we’ve been trying it, with great success, I might say.

Thanks to everyone who tuned in today. Here is the video for those who didn’t.

We talked about:

whether people even know about the Musk coup in conservative communities

why legacy media still refuses to name openly authoritarian actions like attempting to purge the federal civil service

why Nextdoor might be an interesting new frontier for under-the-radar organizing

and what people think Trump’s greatest potential vulnerability is with their right-leaning neighbors

These highly localized testimonies about what people are seeing and hearing in their communities is important. Please share.

