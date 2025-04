I just talked with my friend Michael Cohen, and it’s worth listening if you didn’t make it live. We talked about courage and fear, what Pope Francis’s life should teach the rest of us about actually using your power, what is driving Trump now, his weakness in the face of deputies he can’t control, and what it will take to stop the madness.

