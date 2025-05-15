WATCH: The leaders we need

We just got off a wide-ranging call with messaging guru Anat Shenker-Osorio (rejoining us after a long break to fix things in European politics and Run for Something president Amanda Litman, who has a new book out called When We’re In Charge: The Next Generation’s Guide to Leadership, which applies what she’s learned in bringing up a younger wave of Democratic leaders to any organization.

We talked about the tension within the Democratic Party between the centrists who feel that they’ve gotten it right all along and only need to tweak messaging to win elections and those who see the need for a real policy change, whether postmortems of the 2024 election have value, how housing is shaping politics and leadership along generational lines, the power of showing up and protesting from the Visibility Brigades hanging signs on freeway overpasses to the activists who showed up to protest Medicaid cuts at the Rayburn Building this week, and the challenges for younger leaders — in Democratic politics and in any private or public organzation — as they try to break with the models of the past and redefine what it is to lead, work, and build in the future.

We hope you’ll check out the full video above and pick up Amanda Litman’s new book for more of her insights — even if you’re not a millennial!

